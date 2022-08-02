Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 881,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,147,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69 and a beta of 1.60. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

