PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 32,122 shares changing hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $298.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

