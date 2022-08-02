PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 32,122 shares changing hands.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $298.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
See Also
