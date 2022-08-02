Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.53.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.36. The company has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

