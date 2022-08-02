Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

