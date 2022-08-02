Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.
NYSE:V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $247.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
