Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By William Blair

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

HOLX opened at $70.95 on Monday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

