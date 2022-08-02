Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $8.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.91. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $31.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.97 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.58.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $708.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $643.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.