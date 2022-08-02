Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.16. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

