Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

