Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 247,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 128,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

