Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $105.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 178.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 55.0% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

