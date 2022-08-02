Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CL King raised their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.0 %

FORM stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 899,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 443,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 41,968 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 508,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

