Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Increased by Analyst

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing's current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

