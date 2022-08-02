Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Shares of BOOT opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at $427,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

