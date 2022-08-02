Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at Radius Health

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Health

Radius Health Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Radius Health stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

