Raymond James Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $164.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

