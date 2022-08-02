Raymond James Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $164.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
