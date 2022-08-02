Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

SHYF opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

