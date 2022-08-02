Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) versus Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Financial Comparison

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Anywhere Real Estate 3.43% 10.31% 3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.44%. Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and Anywhere Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.25 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -13.95 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.28 4.38

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Real Brokerage has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats Real Brokerage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

