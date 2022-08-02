Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oriental Land in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Oriental Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Oriental Land Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of OLCLY opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 805.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

