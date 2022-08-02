Research Analysts Set Expectations for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,647,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

