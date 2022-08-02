Research Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRG. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROG by 2,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
