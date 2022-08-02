Research Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRG. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

PRG opened at $19.08 on Monday. PROG has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROG by 2,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

