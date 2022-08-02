Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 8,461 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

