Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,110 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

