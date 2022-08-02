Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 9.48% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

