Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after buying an additional 134,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.