Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $694,000 Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,821.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,614.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 2.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,886.04.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.