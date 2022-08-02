Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $888,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.



