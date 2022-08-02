Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.