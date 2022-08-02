Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,077 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $957,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

