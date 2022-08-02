Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,815 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

