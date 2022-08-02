Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,862 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.