Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,023 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43.

