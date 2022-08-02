Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 28,536 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.