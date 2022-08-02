Reviewing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.54 $1.79 million $0.03 4.00 Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 4.42 $651.64 million $3.72 25.63

Profitability

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveWorld and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 17.72% 76.98% 31.45% Akamai Technologies 17.46% 17.42% 9.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveWorld and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 1 6 5 0 2.33

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $123.42, suggesting a potential upside of 29.46%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats LiveWorld on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

(Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.