Reviewing Allego (NYSE:ALLG) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Allego and Titan Machinery are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allego and Titan Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 2.60 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.71 billion 0.38 $66.05 million $3.24 8.85

Profitability

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

This table compares Allego and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Titan Machinery 4.06% 17.72% 8.21%

Volatility and Risk

Allego has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allego and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67 Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allego presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.51%. Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.33%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Allego on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

