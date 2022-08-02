Reviewing Chord Energy (CHRD) & Its Competitors

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) is one of 280 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chord Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% Chord Energy Competitors -9.49% 76.39% 8.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy’s peers have a beta of -12.73, meaning that their average share price is 1,373% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chord Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chord Energy Competitors 1633 9477 15167 413 2.54

Chord Energy presently has a consensus target price of $188.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.26%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Chord Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Chord Energy pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.3% and pay out 100.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chord Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $1.58 billion $319.60 million 3.06 Chord Energy Competitors $9.31 billion $647.68 million 20.31

Chord Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chord Energy peers beat Chord Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

