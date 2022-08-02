Reviewing Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) & enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.81 $56.06 million $1.33 3.47 enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,654.09 -$16.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares Retractable Technologies and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 24.98% 51.12% 23.83% enVVeno Medical N/A -37.30% -35.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retractable Technologies and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats enVVeno Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



