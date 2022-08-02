Reviewing Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Suzano has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 26.87% 58.93% 9.91% Mativ 4.42% 14.25% 3.92%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $7.59 billion 1.64 $1.60 billion $1.66 5.50 Mativ $1.44 billion 0.47 $88.90 million $2.17 10.06

This table compares Suzano and Mativ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Suzano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Suzano pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mativ pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suzano and Mativ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suzano beats Mativ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. It also offers Botani, a hemp and botanical solution, which includes hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers for the natural fibers industry. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

