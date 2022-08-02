Reviewing Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -48.67 New Gold $745.50 million 0.74 $140.60 million $0.17 4.78

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.82% -3.72% New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Western Copper and Gold and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Copper and Gold presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 208.22%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than New Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Gold beats Western Copper and Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

