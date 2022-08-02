RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

GOOG stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.