Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

