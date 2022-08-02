Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Financial Analysis

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.39 $54.49 million $0.21 20.86 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 5.63 $151.87 million $2.71 26.57

Risk and Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 20.40% 28.84% 10.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Solutions and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 4 2 0 1.89

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $62.43, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

