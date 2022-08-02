Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RBA opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $118,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

