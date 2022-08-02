Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The business had revenue of C$498.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.01 million.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$92.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.38. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$62.02 and a 1 year high of C$94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

