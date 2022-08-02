Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,973 shares of company stock valued at $888,448.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

