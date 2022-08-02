Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
