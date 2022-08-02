Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $71.69 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $434.49. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

