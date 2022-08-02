Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

