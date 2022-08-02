Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

