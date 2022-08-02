Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 68,742 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,418 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

