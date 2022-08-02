Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 190,934 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Newell Brands worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

